Film carries long-lasting fascination of wuxia to UK

On a lively Tuesday night in Leicester Square, one moviegoer stood out from the crowd. Dressed in flowing dark robes, he evoked the wandering swordsmen of Chinese wuxia tales, an image that set the tone for the British premiere of Blades of the Guardians.

A poster of Blades of the Guardians. (Photo / provided to China Daily)

The film debuted ahead of its release in the United Kingdom and Ireland on April 17, drawing around 160 guests, including martial arts enthusiasts, film industry professionals and curious newcomers.

The event underscored the enduring global appeal of wuxia, a genre of Chinese fiction or cinema featuring the adventures of martial artists in ancient China.

Among the attendees was Londoner Azeem Mustafa, a longtime fan of wuxia cinema who grew up watching classics such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. He praised director and action choreographer Yuen Woo-ping as "a master of action choreography", noting that the new film brings a fresh edge to the genre.

"It felt harder-edged than the average wuxia picture, and at times more animation-influenced," Mustafa said. "But it still stays true to the moral structure that gives wuxia its emotional depth."

Chivalry, honor

Mustafa also highlighted the cultural crossover appeal of wuxia. Mustafa said British audiences can readily connect with wuxia through its themes of chivalry and honor. In his view, the genre mirrors the British tradition of chivalry, sharing a common emphasis on "a sense of honor" and "a higher moral balance in the world".

Cedric Behrel, co-founder and managing director of distributor Trinity CineAsia, noted that Blades of the Guardians gathered four generations of martial arts performers, offering multiple entry points for audiences.

"The film has also benefited from strong word-of-mouth and positive responses from both fans and critics," Behrel said, adding that wuxia's ability to evolve while preserving its essence is central to its longevity. "It's one of cinema's sacred genres. It will never die."

That sentiment carried through the evening, including at an afterparty where martial artist Matthew Ahmet performed a live demonstration alongside his son and a student. Ahmet described martial arts as transformative, shaping him "not just physically, but also mentally".

The event also reflected a broader shift in how wuxia is experienced. Once confined to niche screenings, martial arts films now reach wider audiences in major cinemas, supported by social media buzz and cross-cultural marketing efforts.

Mike Fury, founder of The Warrior Agency, said Britain has long embraced wuxia, dating back to icons like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan. However, visibility has expanded significantly in recent years.

Films like these are no longer hidden away in smaller venues, Fury said. "They're opening in a major central theater, with longtime fans now bringing their children."

For performers like Samuel Mak of the Great Britain Wushu Team, the genre's evolution is evident on screen.

"Bigger budgets were visible in the costumes, cinematography, color grading and use of natural landscapes. And the storytelling had broadened too," he said.

Stuntwoman Ayesha Hussain, whose credits include Deadpool & Wolverine and Gladiator 2, praised the film's choreography, emphasizing its balance between tradition and innovation.

"Chinese action is often tighter and more precise," she said. Where Western action can feel grittier, and more punishing, Chinese action retains "a dance element".

"That difference is part of what makes Chinese action cinema distinctive," she stressed.