Iran assures safe passage for Philippine ships through Strait of Hormuz

By Zhang Xinglong

Manila (CNS) --Iran has assured the Philippines that Philippine-flagged vessels and Filipino seafarers will be allowed safe and unimpeded passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday.

The assurance was conveyed during a telephone conversation between Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, according to a DFA statement.

The Philippine side said the assurance is important for the country as it would help ensure the safety of Filipino seafarers operating in the area and support the steady supply of energy imports.

The Philippines relies heavily on energy imports from the Middle East, and the Strait of Hormuz is a key route for oil shipments to the country, the DFA said.

During the call, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining bilateral relations and promoting peace through dialogue and diplomatic engagement, the statement added.

Rising oil prices have prompted several countries, including the Philippines, to take measures to secure energy supplies. The Philippine government recently declared a national energy emergency to address potential fuel supply disruptions and stabilize the energy sector.