China eyes 10 billion IoT connections by 2028 under new policy plan

(ECNS) - China aims to expand its Internet of Things (IoT) sector to more than 10 billion device connections and a core industry size exceeding 3.5 trillion yuan ($505.8 billion) by 2028, according to a policy plan released on Tuesday.

The plan, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and eight other government bodies, outlines measures to accelerate innovation and adoption of IoT technologies.

Authorities said they will promote upgrades in IoT devices, improve platform services, expand application scenarios and strengthen network infrastructure to support growth.

The plan also calls for advances in key technologies such as sensors, communications and data processing, to integrate IoT more deeply with technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and edge computing.

China expects to see increased development of new products, business models and applications in the sector, alongside improved standards and industrial capabilities, according to the plan.

(By Zhang Jiahao)