China warns AI tools like OpenClaw could undermine patent applications

(ECNS) - China's intellectual property regulator has warned that artificial intelligence agent tools such as OpenClaw pose security risks and could undermine patent applications, according to media reports.

In a risk alert issued Wednesday, the National Intellectual Property Administration said such tools may expose sensitive technical information due to excessive permissions, security vulnerabilities and other flaws.

Using AI agents to draft patent documents could leak core information, potentially causing applications to lose novelty or be preempted, the regulator said.

The agency warned of "substantive defects" in AI-generated filings, citing risks of so-called hallucinations that could result in unclear or contradictory technical descriptions and weaken patent protection.

It said that generating patent applications through fabricated or randomly assembled content could constitute dishonest filings, in violation of principles of good faith.

Such cases may lead to administrative penalties, including warnings and fines for applicants, while patent agencies and agents could face license revocation or loss of qualifications.

The regulator urged applicants to carefully assess risks and confirm whether service providers use such tools, and said they could seek compensation for resulting losses.

(By Zhang Jiahao)