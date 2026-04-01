Chinese Mainland says it will ensure Taiwan energy security after reunification

(ECNS) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that the mainland would ensure Taiwan's energy security and industrial supply after peaceful reunification, pledging to ease concerns over potential resource shortages.

Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to questions about tight oil supply and possible drug shortages in Taiwan due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The two sides across the Taiwan Strait will establish connectivity wherever necessary after reunification, Zhang said, noting that the mainland's comprehensive industrial system and stable market supply can fully offset Taiwan's shortfalls in crude oil, natural gas, industrial feedstocks, and other areas.

Zhang said Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) claim of sufficient oil and gas supply is merely self-comfort over their inability to supply fuel, and worse, a deception and insult to the public.

Zhang slammed DPP authorities for showing neither the will nor the capacity to address the island's livelihood crisis, choosing only to evade responsibility -- a stance that has long drawn strong dissatisfaction across Taiwan.

(By Gong Weiwei)