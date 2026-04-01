Olympic champion Quan Hongchan opens up about weight struggles

(ECNS) -- Chinese Olympic diving champion Quan Hongchan said she has struggled with weight gain during adolescence over the past year and remains fearful of public scrutiny.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the star diver shed tears as she admitted that after the Olympic Games Paris 2024, she "really wanted to retire," weighed down by both rising numbers on the scale and mounting public pressure.

The period between the Tokyo and Paris Olympics marked a significant growth phase for Quan. She grew several centimeters and gained weight, forcing her to adjust her training to maintain performance levels. She said the physical changes, combined with strict expectations in elite diving, made it difficult to manage both form and confidence.

Quan also described the psychological toll of public attention, saying criticism over her weight left her feeling self-conscious and reluctant to appear in public or on camera.

Although she ate only one meal a day, some people still said she was overweight. "I was already starving to death. I felt like I was going to die from losing weight," she said.

Despite efforts to control her diet, she said the pressure persisted and began to affect her training, with previously routine dives becoming more difficult.

She also spoke about online abuse targeting her and her family, calling for an end to personal attacks.

Now facing uncertainty about her future, Quan said she is considering her next steps, including whether to continue competing, pursue further studies or explore other paths.

"All I know right now is that I want to rest," she said. "I want to take the time to adjust and think about what comes next."

(By Zhang Dongfang)