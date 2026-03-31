Tuesday Mar 31, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Video

Comicomment: How has Kumamon been pulled into the front line of militarization?

2026-03-31 19:09:10Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

Japan's Ministry of Defense has begun deploying extended-range missiles to Ground Self-Defense Force camps as part of its counterstrike strategy. Camp Kengun in Kumamoto is receiving upgraded Type-12 missiles with a range of about 1,000 kilometers, while Camp Fuji in Shizuoka is being equipped with Hyper Velocity Gliding Projectiles (HVGPs) capable of striking targets several hundred kilometers away.

The move has triggered protests near Kengun, where residents warn the deployment could make their community a target and have called for public briefings that have yet to take place.

History shows militarization brings not security, but greater risk and confrontation. When defense policy overreaches, it can heighten tensions—casting a shadow over Kumamon, once a symbol of happiness, and risking its transformation into a symbol of unease.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]