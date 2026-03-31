Japan's Ministry of Defense has begun deploying extended-range missiles to Ground Self-Defense Force camps as part of its counterstrike strategy. Camp Kengun in Kumamoto is receiving upgraded Type-12 missiles with a range of about 1,000 kilometers, while Camp Fuji in Shizuoka is being equipped with Hyper Velocity Gliding Projectiles (HVGPs) capable of striking targets several hundred kilometers away.

The move has triggered protests near Kengun, where residents warn the deployment could make their community a target and have called for public briefings that have yet to take place.

History shows militarization brings not security, but greater risk and confrontation. When defense policy overreaches, it can heighten tensions—casting a shadow over Kumamon, once a symbol of happiness, and risking its transformation into a symbol of unease.