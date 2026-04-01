Key member of Chen Zhi crime syndicate extradited from Cambodia to China

(ECNS)-- A key member of the Chen Zhi crime syndicate has been extradited from Cambodia to China, authorities said Wednesday, in a sign of ongoing law enforcement cooperation between the two countries.

Li Xiong served as chairman of Huione Group under the Cambodian conglomerate Prince Holding Group and is suspected of running illegal casinos, fraud, illegal business operations, and concealing criminal proceeds.

He has now been placed under compulsory legal measures, and related investigations are ongoing.

Li Xiong, a key member of the Chen Zhi crime syndicate, is extradited from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to China on April 1, 2026. (Photo courtesy of China's Ministry of Public Security)

A spokesperson for China's Ministry of Public Security stated that several core members of the syndicate have already been brought to justice, and Chinese authorities will intensify efforts to capture all fugitives.

The ministry also urged suspects to surrender, saying those who do may receive leniency.

(By Gong Weiwei)