JD's ex-VP Cai Lei enters terminal stage of ALS

(ECNS) -- Cai Lei, former vice president of JD.com, has entered the terminal stage of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) after six years of battling against ALS since 2019.

Cai is fully paralyzed and unable to speak now, according to media reports.

Cai Lei, former vice president of JD.com. (File photo/China News Service)

He endures constant pain, numbness, and frequent suffocation, yet is unable to cry out or express it.

Cai founded the "ALS Mutual Aid Home" platform with his team, connecting more than 20,000 ALS patients worldwide. He has also worked with hundreds of scientists globally to advance nearly 300 drug lines and treatment pathways through preclinical and clinical research.

Wang Yilong, a neurologist and executive vice president of Beijing Tiantan Hospital, told Beijing Daily that Cai opened new research tracks for the disease. Few patients are as resilient and optimistic as he is, Wang added.

Wang said the disease progresses rapidly while patients remain mentally aware as their bodies gradually deteriorate.

(By Gong Weiwei)