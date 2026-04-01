China braces for cross-border travel surge during Qingming holiday

Cross-border travel at China's ports is expected to surge during the Qingming Festival holiday from April 4 to 6, with daily crossings projected to top 2.3 million, up 11.1 percent from a year earlier, according to immigration authorities.

The National Immigration Administration said on Wednesday that passenger traffic at major international airports in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing, Chengdu and Shenzhen is expected to edge up during the holiday, with Shanghai Pudong International Airport, the busiest, projected to handle an average of about 95,000 inbound and outbound trips a day.