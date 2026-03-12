LINE

Chinese lawmakers adopt National Development Planning Law

2026-03-12 Editor : Mo Honge

(ECNS) -- Chinese lawmakers voted to adopt the National Development Planning Law at the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing on Thursday.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

