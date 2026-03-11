China leads revision of ISO standard for measuring vehicle headlamp beams

(ECNS) - A new international standard for measuring vehicle headlamp beam positioning has been published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), following a revision led by China, the country's market regulator said in media reports.

China leads the revision of an international standard in measuring vehicle headlamp beam positioning. (Photo： Chen Chuhong/ China News Service)

Titled "Road Vehicles — Headlamp Beam Aiming Measurement Procedure" (ISO 10604:2026), it is the first international standard to systematically cover beam positioning measurement procedures for intelligent vehicle lighting, the State Administration for Market Regulation said.

The regulator said the publication marks the first time China has led the revision of an international standard in this specific area.

Since the start of the country's 2021–2025 development plan period, China has led the formulation of 11 international standards related to new energy vehicles, including those covering battery functional safety and fuel cell energy consumption testing, the regulator said.

China has also helped establish seven international standardization working groups under the ISO framework, covering fuel cell vehicles, battery-swapping vehicles and climate change issues related to road vehicles.

According to the regulator, China-led standards have also addressed topics including lifecycle safety risks in rechargeable energy storage systems for electric vehicles and post-collision electrical safety requirements.

These standards aim to provide technical references for research, testing and product development in the electric vehicle industry.

(By Zhang Jiahao)