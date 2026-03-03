LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

Culture Fact: Happy Lantern Festival

2026-03-03 17:57:54Ecns.cn Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The Lantern Festival falls on March 3 this year, which is the fifteenth day of the first month in the traditional Chinese calendar.

The festival marks the first full moon of the year and also the end of Spring Festival celebrations. The festival has a long history but is now commonly celebrated by appreciating various kinds of lanterns, eating delicious sticky rice balls and solving lantern riddles.

Festive lanterns glow beneath the full moon, and sweet rice balls symbolize reunion. Wishing you happiness, peace, and good health.

 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]