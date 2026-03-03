Culture Fact: Happy Lantern Festival

The Lantern Festival falls on March 3 this year, which is the fifteenth day of the first month in the traditional Chinese calendar.

The festival marks the first full moon of the year and also the end of Spring Festival celebrations. The festival has a long history but is now commonly celebrated by appreciating various kinds of lanterns, eating delicious sticky rice balls and solving lantern riddles.

Festive lanterns glow beneath the full moon, and sweet rice balls symbolize reunion. Wishing you happiness, peace, and good health.