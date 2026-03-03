More than 80% of protected wildlife species in China are effectively safeguarded: official data

(ECNS) - More than 80% of China's nationally protected wild animal and plant species are now under effective protection, with overall wildlife populations showing steady growth, according to data released Tuesday by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

The figures were published on March 3, which marks the 13th annual World Wildlife Day.

China currently lists 988 species of wild animals and about 1,200 species of wild plants under national-level protection, the administration said. An additional 1,924 terrestrial wild animal species are classified as having important ecological, scientific or social value.

The country has established five national parks that cover nearly 30% of all nationally protected terrestrial wildlife species. It has also designated 789 key terrestrial wildlife habitats and 1,140 bird migration corridors, the administration said.

China has also built nearly 600 rescue and rehabilitation centers for terrestrial wildlife and carried out captive breeding and reintroduction programs for species including giant pandas, crested ibises and snow leopards. Recent monitoring showed continued population growth in the wild for species such as giant pandas, snow leopards, Amur tigers, Amur leopards, and crested ibises.

The country is a party to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and the Convention on Biological Diversity, the administration said.

(By Zhang Jiahao)