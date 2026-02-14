Comicomment: Backward road, dead end

Following the recent election, Japanese Prime Minister and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Sanae Takaichi swiftly signaled her intention to accelerate constitutional revision, stating that she would "create an environment in which a national referendum on revising the constitution can be held as soon as possible."

In recent years, right-wing forces in Japan have sought to hollow out the pacifist constitution and loosen post-war constraints on military expansion. Such moves risk Japan’s own security, regional stability, and the post-war international order. Any such move is a step backward in history—once the direction goes astray, greater speed only brings greater danger.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular news briefing on Monday that we urge those running the Japanese government to take seriously rather than brush aside the concerns of the international community, follow the path of peaceful development rather than return to militarism, and abide by the four political documents between China and Japan rather than go back on commitments made. If Japan’s far-right forces miscalculate and act recklessly, they will be met by resistance from the Japanese people and serious backlash from the international community.