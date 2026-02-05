China's internet users reach 1.125 billion, penetration rate tops 80%

(ECNS) — The number of internet users in China reached 1.125 billion by the end of December 2025, pushing the country's internet penetration rate to 80.1%, according to an industry report released Thursday.

Data from the 57th Statistical Report on China's Internet Development, issued by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) in Beijing, showed that both the scale of internet users and penetration rates continued to grow steadily, with the urban-rural digital divide further narrowing.

By the end of 2025, China's internet penetration rate was up 9.7 percentage points from the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021–2025). Rural internet penetration rose to 69.5%, an increase of 13.6 percentage points over the same period.

Internet usage among people aged 60 and above also expanded steadily, with the usage rate reaching 53.7%, indicating that more groups are crossing the digital threshold and integrating more equally into the smart society, the report said.

It highlighted China's forward-looking deployment of new infrastructure. In terms of mobile networks, the country has built 4.838 million 5G base stations, with 5G coverage extending to all townships and 95% of administrative villages. Advanced 5G networks now cover more than 330 cities nationwide.

In computing power infrastructure, China has established 42 intelligent computing clusters each equipped with over 10,000 graphics processing units, with total intelligent computing capacity exceeding 1,590 EFLOPS, ranking among the world's leading levels and providing strong support for the rapid development of the country's artificial intelligence industry.

Artificial intelligence continues to emerge as a new engine of development, the report said. By the end of 2025, the number of users of generative artificial intelligence in China had reached 602 million, up 141.7% from the end of 2024, with the penetration rate rising to 42.8%, a year-on-year increase of 25.2 percentage points.

The report also highlighted the growing role of digital infrastructure in supporting China's small- and medium-sized enterprises. China now has more than 60 million SMEs, including over 17,600 "little giant" firms specializing in niche markets with advanced technologies, more than 140,000 specialized and innovative SMEs, and over 600,000 technology- and innovation-oriented enterprises.

More than 60% of the "little giant" firms are concentrated in core industrial sectors, while nearly 80% are embedded in key industrial supply chains. Nearly 6,000 operate in emerging fields such as quantum technology, artificial intelligence and the low-altitude economy, reflecting how expanded internet access and digital platforms are enabling broader participation in high-tech and innovation-driven industries, the report said.

The report said continued investment in digital infrastructure and skills development will be key to sustaining growth in internet use and supporting China's digital economy in the coming years.

(By Evelyn)