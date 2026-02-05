China-APEC trade exceeds $17.4 trillion over past five years

(ECNS) — China's trade with fellow Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies totaled 125.49 trillion yuan ($17.4 trillion) during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021- 2025), up 39.4% from the previous five years, officials said Wednesday.

The figures were released at the first plenary meeting of the APEC Sub-Committee on Customs Procedures (SCCP) for 2026, which was held in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, as part of a series of events marking China's APEC year.

China Customs serves as the chair of the APEC SCCP in 2026. Zhao Zenglian, deputy head of the General Administration of Customs, said the Asia-Pacific region now accounts for more than 60% of global economic output and nearly half of world trade, making it both a major engine of global economic growth and a platform for shared development among economies.

To promote trade security and facilitation in the Asia-Pacific, China Customs put forward three proposals at the meeting. The priorities include advancing inclusive development through deeper cooperation under the Smart Customs partnership program, expanding collaboration in paperless trade, cross-border e-commerce and green trade, and strengthening institutional coordination and standards alignment to ensure stable and smooth supply chains.

China Customs also called for accelerating digital and intelligent transformation to improve modern customs governance.

APEC is the highest-level, broadest and most influential economic cooperation mechanism in the Asia-Pacific region. Since its establishment in 1994, the SCCP has served as a core incubator for innovation and technological advancement in customs procedures, injecting strong momentum into building a more connected, secure and resilient regional supply chain.

(By Evelyn)