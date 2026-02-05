Exchanges with Taiwan parties to strengthen

Cross-Strait exchanges and communication are expected to strengthen following the resumption of the interparty exchange mechanism between the Communist Party of China and the Chinese Kuomintang party, as top political adviser Wang Huning called on compatriots and enterprises in Taiwan to participate in the nation's implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), leveraging complementary advantages to achieve integrated development across the Strait.

The mainland will strengthen exchanges with Taiwan's political parties, including the KMT, as well as with groups and compatriots from all sectors of Taiwan, said Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, on Wednesday while meeting with Hsiao Hsu-tsen, vice-chairman of the KMT, who led a Taiwan delegation attending an interparty think tank forum in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, emphasized that the 1992 Consensus and opposition to "Taiwan independence" form the shared political foundation for CPC-KMT interactions and serve as a prerequisite for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations. "This foundation must never be shaken," he said.

He also called on both parties to take the lead in initiatives that benefit people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and advance cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation.

At the meeting, Hsiao highlighted the bonds shared by people on both sides. "Attempts to erase Chinese elements in Taiwan have never succeeded, because Chinese consciousness is our soul, Chinese culture our body, and the Chinese nation our root," he said.

He expressed the hope that Chinese people on both sides would replace confrontation with communication and conflict with consultation, promoting peaceful integration and win-win outcomes.

The think tank forum, considered the relaunch of the interparty exchange mechanism after about a decade, was jointly organized by research institutes affiliated with the CPC and the KMT. During the forum, think tanks from both sides issued joint proposals covering tourism and other areas of cooperation.

To further enhance communication between the two sides of the Strait, the mainland announced later on Wednesday that it will soon resume allowing Shanghai residents to travel to Jinmen and Matsu in Taiwan, with preparations actively underway.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said the move aims to further normalize cross-Strait exchanges, encourage regular interactions across sectors, and respond to strong demand from the Taiwan public and tourism industry.

"We are very pleased to have just heard the announcement," Hsiao said. "The most important purpose of our trip to the mainland is to speak up for Taiwan's industries and people, and to establish a platform for communication."

Describing the measure as a concrete step to strengthen exchanges, Chen Binhua, a spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the mainland has consistently upheld the principle that "both sides of the Strait are one family" and long supported the normalization of cross-Strait cooperation in all areas to benefit the people of Taiwan.

Chen also urged the Democratic Progressive Party authorities to heed mainstream public opinion and the voices of the industries in Taiwan, lift restrictions on cross-Strait exchanges, and restore tourism for mainland residents to Taiwan as soon as possible.

During their visit, Hsiao and the delegation also visited the College of AI and the Institute for Carbon Neutrality at Tsinghua University in Beijing. Participants said they look forward to advancing exchanges and cooperation in these fields to benefit people on both sides of the Strait.

"Looking ahead, with the resumption of the exchange platform between our two parties, we will enable more industries and more people to benefit," Hsiao added.