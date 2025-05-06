China's Shuangbao Grand Bridge wins 2025 Gustav Lindenthal Medal

Photo shows the Shuangbao Grand Bridge (Photo courtesy of Wang Jinchuan)

(ECNS) -- The Shuangbao Grand Bridge on Chongqing-Hunan Expressway, located at Wulong District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, won the 2025 International Bridge Conference's (IBC) Gustav Lindenthal Medal.

As a double arch bridge, the bridge spans an impressive 1,620 meters with two 405-meter arches.

Its design, resembling twin rainbows in the clouds, reflects the beauty of modern bridge construction, innovation, and environmental sustainability. It is a perfect example of the integration of engineering aesthetics with natural scenery.

IBC is one of the most influential academic events worldwide. The Gustav Lindenthal Medal, established by the conference, is considered the "Nobel Prize" of the bridge industry, and only one bridge worldwide is awarded this honor each year.

(By Gong Weiwei)