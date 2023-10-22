Comicomment: U.S. tech bullying undermines global chip industry

(ECNS) --The United States is set to ban exports of more advanced artificial intelligence chips to China in the coming weeks. This move represents the latest example of the United States overstretching the concept of national security and abusing export control measures.

In order to maintain its economic and technological hegemony, the U.S. has adopted the so-called "small yard high fence" strategy, attempting to limit the development of China's chip manufacturing industry and suppress Chinese technological progress. In the highly globalized semiconductor industry, the wrongful expansion of U.S. chip export controls severely violates market rules and disrupt the order of the international economy and trade, threatening the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

The actions stand in contrast with U.S.' declared support for market economy and fair competition. Furthermore, they are resulting in severe losses to U.S. semiconductor firms and are also affecting their counterparts in other countries. The U.S. should get back on track as soon as possible and create an equitable, just and predictable business environment for all enterprises, irrespective of their national origins.