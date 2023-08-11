Chinese medical teams assist over 270,000 patients in Algeria since 1963

(ECNS) -- For the past 60 years, 3,522 medical workers sent by China to Algeria in 27 batches have provided medical services for 27.37 million Algerian patients and delivered 2.07 million babies.

As early as April 1963, China sent the first medical team to Algeria in response to appeals from the country’s government. Chinese medical workers’ professional skills and dedication have won them wide acclaim among Algerian people.

There are many patients affected by cataracts the Makour Hamou Hospital in northern Algeria due to the lack of early screening. Local patients come to see Chinese doctors in an endless stream.

Guo Qing, an ophthalmologist from China, has been working here for nearly two years. He is not only responsible for the outpatient service but also for surgeries.

“I have done 89 operations a month at most, and more than 570 in total,” said Guo.

Locals praised Chinese medical workers for their rich experience and expressed their gratitude to them.

“Chinese medical teams have provided us with excellent service and help. When we needed help, it was China who offered us a helping hand,” said the head of the Makour Hamou Hospital.

Zhang Youming, a Chinese gynecologist, treated an Algerian woman with pernicious placenta previa in 1963 while working in Saida in northern Algeria. She did an operation on the woman and delivered the baby successfully. The woman named the newly-born baby “Chinois”, which means “Chinese”, to show her gratitude to the Chinese doctor.

Zhang said there were many such cases and local nurses would help her to finish operations. She also visited the patients in their homes. “Their families would take photos with me for memory,” said Zhang.

Zhang has done thousands of operations during her two years in Algeria. When she was leaving, many patients were reluctant to part with her, saying she was the person they trusted most.

Since the first medical team was sent to Algeria in 1963, Chinese medical teams assisting foreign countries have treated nearly 300 million patients.