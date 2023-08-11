Thailand to provide Chinese visitors more convenient visa access

(ECNS) -- The Thai government will provide Chinese tourists more convenient visa access to boost local tourism, the government said on Wednesday.

The visa approval process for Chinese traveling to Thailand has been shortened to seven working days, according to information released on the government website.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek stated that the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adjusted the required documents for tourist visas on the electronic visa application system. These have been simplified into six types: passport front page, ID photo, flight ticket, accommodation proof, address proof, and financial proof.

Additionally, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand are in the process of establishing an interconnected information system to expedite the review process for visa application documents, the spokesperson said.

According to the latest statistics from the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports, from July 31 to August 6 this year, the average daily number of tourists visiting Thailand exceeded 80,000. The cumulative number of international visitors it received this year has reached 16 million. The top five tourist source countries are Malaysia, China, South Korea, India, and Russia.