China cracks case of selling military secrets to CIA

(ECNS) -- China has bust a case in which a staff member working for a Chinese military company sold core information to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in exchange for money.

The suspect surnamed Zeng, born in July 1971, went to Italy for further studies supported by his company. In Italy, Zeng acquainted an employee of the U.S. embassy, who told Zeng he worked for the CIA and asked Zeng to provide sensitive China’s military information to the U.S. while promising Zeng huge monetary rewards and helping Zeng’s families immigrate to the U.S.

Zeng signed an agreement with the U.S. and accepted the assessment and training of the U.S.

Zeng met CIA members secretly many times after returning to China, selling them a lot of core information related to China’s military.

Zeng were arrested and the case has been transferred to prosecutors for examination and prosecution.