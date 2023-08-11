LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

China cracks case of selling military secrets to CIA

2023-08-11 10:27:46Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has bust a case in which a staff member working for a Chinese military company sold core information to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in exchange for money.

The suspect surnamed Zeng, born in July 1971, went to Italy for further studies supported by his company. In Italy, Zeng acquainted an employee of the U.S. embassy, who told Zeng he worked for the CIA and asked Zeng to provide sensitive China’s military information to the U.S. while promising Zeng huge monetary rewards and helping Zeng’s families immigrate to the U.S.

Zeng signed an agreement with the U.S. and accepted the assessment and training of the U.S.

Zeng met CIA members secretly many times after returning to China, selling them a lot of core information related to China’s military.

Zeng were arrested and the case has been transferred to prosecutors for examination and prosecution.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]