Ultra-large container vessel made in NE China's Dalian completes delivery

A 24,188 TEU ultra-large container ship named "OOCL Felixstowe," has been delivered to Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. on Tuesday by a local shipyard in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

With a total length of 399.99 meters, a width of 61.3 meters and a height of 75 meters, the new vessel possesses a capacity to accommodate 24,188 standard containers.

It is designed with greatly improved operation efficiency and caters to the green, low-carbon and intelligent development trend in the shipping industry.