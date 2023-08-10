LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Ultra-large container vessel made in NE China's Dalian completes delivery

2023-08-10 16:58:12Ecns.cn Editor : Ji Xiang ECNS App Download

A 24,188 TEU ultra-large container ship named "OOCL Felixstowe," has been delivered to Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. on Tuesday by a local shipyard in Dalian,　northeast China's Liaoning Province. 　

With a total length of 399.99　meters, a width of 61.3 meters　and　a height of 75 meters,　the new vessel possesses a capacity to accommodate 24,188 standard containers. 　

It is designed with greatly improved operation efficiency and caters to the green, low-carbon and intelligent development trend in the shipping industry. 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]