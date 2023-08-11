China becomes the largest Asian market for Norwegian fresh chilled salmon

(ECNS) -- The Chinese market has surpassed Japan and South Korea for the first time to become the largest export market for Norwegian fresh chilled salmon in Asia, said an official at the 2023 Salmon Production and Sales Fair held in Xining on Thursday, citing the export data from January to July this year.

In the first half of 2023, Norwegian seafood exports to the Chinese market amounted to nearly 70,000 tons, with an export value of 4.3 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately 3 billion Chinese yuan). In terms of export volume, China ranks fourth among all Norwegian seafood export markets.

China is an important market for Norwegian seafood exports, said Tong Anrui, director of the Norwegian Seafood Council in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

"The gradual recovery of the Chinese market, along with more sales channels for salmon, provides opportunities for Norwegian salmon sales in China. Varieties such as Norwegian salmon, Norwegian mackerel, Norwegian Arctic cod, Norwegian shrimp, crab, and shellfish are highly favored by Chinese consumers," Tong said.

Norwegian salmon is the most beloved Norwegian seafood product among Chinese consumers. From January to July 2023, the total export volume of Norwegian salmon to China reached around 24,000 tons, a year-on-year increase of 65 percent, with an export value of 3.4 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately 2.4 billion Chinese yuan), marking a 94 percent increase compared to the same period last year.