29 killed, 16 missing after heavy rain hits north China's Hebei

(ECNS) -- Twenty-nine people have been killed and 16 remain missing by Thursday after heavy rain triggered by Typhoon Doksuri battered north China's Hebei Province, local authorities said on Friday.

Of the 29 victims, six were previously missing and rescue work is underway, said officials of Hebei Provincial Government Information Office at a press conference.

The flooding affected 110 counties in Hebei.

According to preliminary statistics, 3.8886 million people in the province had suffered flood disasters, while 319,700 hectares of crops had been affected.

The disastrous rainfall caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Beijing also killed 33 people while 18 others remain missing, a previous report said.