China's digital economy reaches $6.28 trillion in 2021

2022-11-10
2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit opens in the water-town of Wuzhen in east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 9, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The value of China’s digital economy reached 45.5 trillion yuan (about $6.28 trillion) in 2021, accounting for 39.8 percent of the country's GDP, according to China Internet Development Report 2022 released on Wednesday.

The report, together with World Internet Development Report 2022, was issued during the 2022 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit which was held in the water-town of Wuzhen in east China's Zhejiang Province.

This is the 6th consecutive China Internet Development Report since 2017.

According to the World Internet Development Report 2022, digital technology innovation still remains a strategic pivot in the world and an important engine driving global economic recovery as well.

In 2021, the digital economy scale of 47 countries across the world reached $38.1 trillion, an increase of 15.6 percent year-on-year, accounting for 45 percent of the total global GDP.

