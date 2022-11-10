Putin will not attend G20 summit: U.S. media

(ECNS) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 Summit in Indonesia next week, The Associated Press (AP) cited an Indonesian government official as saying on Thursday.

The two-day summit that starts on Nov. 15 will be held in Bali.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Chief of Support for G20 events said that Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation, according to the AP report.

"The Indonesian government respects the decision of the Russian government, which President Putin himself previously explained to President Joko Widodo in a very friendly telephone conversation,” said Pandjaitan, who is also the Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment.