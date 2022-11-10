(100 great changes) Sanxingdui Ruins: Newly discovered cultural treasures to unveil mysterious ancient civilization

A dragon-shaped bronze statue with a hog nose, a bronze sculpture with a human head and snake body, and bronze heads with gold masks… these cultural relics evacuated from Sanxingdui Ruins site have met the public for the first time. These utensils with unique shapes will unveil the mysterious Ancient Shu Civilization.

"Asleep for thousands of years, waking to startle the world." Located in Guanghan, Sichuan Province, Sanxingdui Ruins represent the Ancient Shu Civilization dating back to 2,800 to 4,500 years. It is an ancient cultural site with the widest distribution, longest duration and richest cultural connotation found in southwest China.

Archaeological findings have been consistently made in Sanxingdui Ruins since 2020. In the six newly discovered sacrificial pits, around 13,000 artifacts were unearthed including gold masks, a bronze kneeling figurine with head turning away and a kneeling figurine whose head is topped with a square plate and a bronze ware.

In July 2022, a bronze statue with a human head was unearthed from No.8 pit. With a plus size, the statue has sparkling eyes and ears with exquisite decorative patterns, displaying the exquisite casting technology and superb shaping arts of Ancient Shu Civilization as well as providing further material for the "unity in diversity" feature of Chinese Civilization.

In September 2022, this statue travelled to Beijing and was exhibited for the first time. The archaeological excavation work of Sanxingdui Ruins is to be continued. The newly discovered cultural treasures show world the glamour of Ancient Shu Civilization in the Bronze Age, and demonstrate the broad and profound Chinese culture as well as its long history.

