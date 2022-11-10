Florida awaits rare November storm

LINE

(ECNS) -- A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, The Associated Press reported. 

It's a rare November hurricane for Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee Hurricane and Hurricane Kate in 1985, according to the AP.  

Nicole's center was about 125 kilometers east-northeast of West Palm Beach, Florida, late Wednesday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. It had maximum sustained winds of 120 kph and was moving west-northwest at 20 kph. 

The sprawling storm became a hurricane as it slammed into Grand Bahama, having made landfall just hours earlier on Great Abaco island as a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 112 kph.

 

