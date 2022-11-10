LINE

COMAC secures 330 aircraft orders for C919 and ARJ21 at 14th Airshow China

2022-11-10 13:49:40
A C919 jet takes part in a flying display at the 14th Airshow China held in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said Wednesday that it had received 300 orders for C919 jet and 30 orders for ARJ21 regional jetliner at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China.

China Development Bank Leasing, ICBC Leasing, CMB Financial Leasing, BOCOM Leasing, CCB Financial Leasing, SPDB Financial Leasing and Jiangsu Financial Leasing signed orders with COMAC at the 14th Airshow China in Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province on Tuesday.

The C919 took part in a flying display at Airshow China held in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

C919 is a large homegrown passenger aircraft, with 158 to 192 seats and a maximum range of 5,555 kilometers.

It made its maiden flight in 2017 and received a certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China in September of this year.

 

