Comicomment: How many 'No. 1' titles will the U.S. get?

(ECNS) -- In July, Bloomberg ranked U.S. top in the "COVID Resilience Ranking", which was mocked worldwide. Now a research report shows the United States is well deserved to be the world's "No. 1" in eight aspects of COVID-19 response.

What are they? The world's No. 1 anti-pandemic failure, the world's No. 1 political-blaming country, the world's No. 1 pandemic spreader, the world's No. 1 politically-divisive country, the world's No. 1 currency-abusing country, the world's No. 1 turbulent country during the pandemic, the world's No. 1 disinforming country, and the world's No. 1 country advocating origin tracing terrorism.

The report, based on objective research and huge quantities of data, was jointly released by the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of the Renmin University of China, the Taihe Institute and the Intellisia Institute.

If the U.S. continues playing blame-game in fighting COVID-19, coercing some scientists to give up their objective and impartial positions, it is sure to get more "No. 1" titles, at the expense of American people's lives, the credibility and image of the country, and a more divided and turbulent society.

Politicizing COVID-19 origin tracing is sure to come to an dead end. The U.S. politicians should awaken to the truth and take effective measures to fight against COVID-19. (John Lee)