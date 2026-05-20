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China-Russia treaty of good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation extended

2026-05-20 13:37:29Xinhua Editor : Tang Yuxian ECNS App Download

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Wednesday to continue the extension of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

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