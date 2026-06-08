Monday Jun 8, 2026 | 中文

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2 red pandas from Shanghai to join Taipei Zoo

2026-06-08 08:50:54Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

Two young red pandas from the Shanghai Zoo will join the animal family at the Taipei Zoo after completing a month of quarantine following their arrival in Taipei over the weekend.

The red panda pair, a three-year-old male and a two-year-old female, have been in good condition since arriving at the zoo at dawn on Saturday, according to the Taipei Zoo.

Visitors will be able to see the two newcomers in the exhibit area after they have acclimated to their new environment.

According to the Taipei Zoo, the red panda pair is expected to help maintain the genetic diversity of the zoo's existing red panda family.

The two red pandas were presented to the Taipei Zoo by the Shanghai Zoo as part of agreements reached at the 2024 Shanghai-Taipei City Forum on the exchange and conservation of red pandas.

Since 2010, the Shanghai Zoo and the Taipei Zoo have carried out multiple exchange activities involving animal care and management, veterinary treatment and scientific research.

The two zoos have planned for further exchanges of their featured animals to optimize the genetic diversity of their populations. 

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