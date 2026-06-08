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Two very large crude carriers named and delivered by Chinese builder on same day

2026-06-08 08:48:52China Daily Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Two 306,000-deadweight-ton very large crude carriers, independently designed and built by a Chinese shipbuilder, were named and delivered at Changxing Island in Dalian, Liaoning province, on Friday.

Two 306,000-deadweight-ton very large crude carriers, independently designed and built by a Chinese shipbuilder, were named and delivered at Changxing Island in Dalian, Liaoning province, on Friday. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)
Two 306,000-deadweight-ton very large crude carriers, independently designed and built by a Chinese shipbuilder, were named and delivered at Changxing Island in Dalian, Liaoning province, on Friday. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

"The same-day naming and delivery of two VLCCs has set a new global shipbuilding record," Wang Lei, deputy general manager of Hengli Shipbuilding (Dalian) Co, the builder, said.

The two vessels, named Evros and Acheloos, were built for Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd. Each measures 332.8 meters in length, 60 meters in beam, and 30 meters in depth, with a service speed of 14.5 knots.

According to Wang, as the new-generation green and energy-efficient oil tanker, the vessel type features higher speed, lower fuel consumption, larger cargo tank capacity and greater loading capacity.

"For this generation of vessels, we have adopted advanced desulfurization and denitrification technologies, as well as the latest energy-saving and environmentally friendly equipment, fully meeting the latest international green shipping requirements," Wang added.

He said that the construction incorporated highly efficient manufacturing techniques, enabling the vessels to be completed and handed over three months ahead of the contracted delivery schedule.

 

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