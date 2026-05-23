Xi makes instructions on coal mine accident in north China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made important instructions following a coal mine gas explosion on Friday in north China's Shanxi Province, urging all-out rescue of the missing and treatment of the injured.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for proper handling of the aftermath of the accident and urged a thorough investigation into its cause, with accountability pursued in accordance with the law.

The gas explosion occurred underground at 7:29 p.m. on Friday at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County, Changzhi City, resulting in heavy casualties. As of 6 a.m. on Saturday, eight people have been confirmed dead, and 38 remain trapped underground.

Xi stressed that authorities across the country must learn from the accident, remain vigilant on workplace safety, and intensify efforts to identify and eliminate potential risks in order to prevent major accidents.

As China has entered its flood season, he also called for strengthened emergency preparedness and solid flood control and disaster relief measures to safeguard people's lives and property.

Premier Li Qiang also instructed on the rescue and accident investigation efforts.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, urged strengthening workplace safety supervision across the country and called for workplace safety overhaul in key sectors to curb the occurrence of major accidents.

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, has led a team to the site to oversee the rescue efforts and the handling of the accident's aftermath.