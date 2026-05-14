Xi says China-U.S. economic, trade ties mutually beneficial

China-U.S. economic ties are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday when holding talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing.

"Yesterday, our economic and trade teams produced generally balanced and positive outcomes. This is good news for the people of the two countries and the world," Xi said.

Facts have shown time and again that trade wars have no winner, he noted.

"Where disagreements and frictions exist, equal-footed consultation is the only right choice," he said, calling on the two sides to jointly sustain the good momentum that they have worked hard to create.