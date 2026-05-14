Xi holds welcome ceremony for Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony on Thursday morning outside the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing for U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony on Thursday morning outside the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing for U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a state visit to China.
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