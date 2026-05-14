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Xi-Trump meeting to begin in Beijing

2026-05-14 09:40:38Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks with visiting U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing on Thursday morning. 

Prior to the talks, Xi will hold a welcome ceremony for Trump outside the Great Hall of the People.

Trump is on a state visit to China from May 13 to 15. This is the first U.S. presidential visit to China in the past nine years and Trump's second since November 2017.

The two leaders will have an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning bilateral relations and world peace and development, according to China's foreign ministry.

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