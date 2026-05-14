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Xi holds talks with Trump in Beijing

2026-05-14 14:25:10Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting U.S. President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday.

Transformation not seen in a century is accelerating across the globe, and the international situation is fluid and turbulent, said Xi.

"Can China and the United States overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new paradigm of major-country relations? Can we meet global challenges together and provide greater stability for the world? Can we build a bright future together for our bilateral relations in the interest of the well-being of the two peoples and the future of humanity? These are the questions vital to history, to the world and to the people," said Xi.

They are the questions of the times that the leaders of major countries need to answer together, he added.

"I look forward to working together with you to set the course and steer the giant ship of China-U.S. relations, so as to make 2026 a historic, landmark year that opens up a new chapter in China-U.S. relations," he said.

According to the Chinese leader, both sides have agreed to work toward building a bilateral relationship of constructive strategic stability.

（Updated）

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