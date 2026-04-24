China, Cambodia boost strategic ties, coordination

China and Cambodia have enhanced bilateral strategic coordination with the first meeting of their foreign ministers and defense ministers under the "2+2" strategic dialogue mechanism, which officials and experts said marks a significant institutional upgrade in bilateral relations and a deepened commitment to coordinated strategic positions.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun cochaired the meeting on Wednesday in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Seiha.

China and Cambodia established the "2+2" strategic dialogue mechanism in April last year. Lauding the convening of the inaugural meeting, Wang said that it has fully demonstrated the time-tested ironclad friendship between China and Cambodia, and underscored the high priority that both sides place on deepening strategic cooperation.

He said that China is willing to work with Cambodia to develop the mechanism into a strategic platform for enhancing political and defense security cooperation, a key instrument for cementing mutual assistance and solidarity between China and Cambodia, and to make new contributions to building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future. Defender of peace

Wang also highlighted China's role as a peace facilitator, noting China's support for Cambodia and Thailand in implementing the consensus reached at the trilateral meeting at Fuxian Lake in China's Yunnan province and in making good use of existing bilateral mechanisms to strengthen dialogue and improve their relations.

China is willing to provide platforms for more comprehensive and effective communication between Cambodia and Thailand, he added.

He said that China is willing to deepen cooperation with Cambodia within the framework of the four major global initiatives proposed by China, build an Asian security model featuring shared security, seeking common ground while reserving differences, and dialogue and consultation, and promote the development of the global governance system in a more just and equitable direction.

On defense cooperation, Dong said that China is willing to work with Cambodia to deepen and strengthen mutual trust in military security.

The Cambodian side reiterated its steadfast partnership with China. Sokhonn said that China is Cambodia's most trusted friend and expressed gratitude for Beijing's comprehensive support. Seiha said that Cambodia is willing to actively explore new avenues for cooperation and promote greater development of Cambodia-China relations. Fruitful results

The meeting yielded concrete agreements on several fronts. Both sides have agreed to deepen law enforcement and defense cooperation, jointly combat online gambling and telecom fraud, and safeguard their respective cybersecurity.

They also underscored support for resolving regional disputes through dialogue and negotiation, jointly opposing unilateral bullying and power politics, and upholding global free trade and international fairness and justice.

As a key outcome of the first meeting, the two sides further agreed to upgrade the "2+2" mechanism to a "3+3" format with the participation of China's Ministry of Public Security and Cambodia's Ministry of Interior, according to a news release by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The "3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security was first initiated globally by China and Vietnam, with its first ministerial meeting held in March.

Gu Jiayun, director of the Beijing Foreign Studies University's Center for Cambodian Studies, said the upgrading of the mechanism reflects the high-level coordination between China and Cambodia in areas such as security cooperation and state governance, serving as a telling proof of the continuous deepening of their relations.

Amid a grave international situation and a tense regional security environment, it is essential for China and Cambodia to align their steps in diplomatic and defense collaboration, Gu said.

Geopolitical analyst Kin Phea, director of the International Relations Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said that he views the engagement as very important, particularly as part of resolving the Cambodia-Thailand border dispute.

"What we are particularly interested in is the implementation of the consensus agreement, the five-point Fuxian consensus," he said in an article published by The Phnom Penh Post.

"What Cambodia desires is the normalization of diplomatic relations. We want peace, stability, development and friendship that respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Cambodia," Phea said.