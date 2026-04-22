China, Mozambique upgrade ties as Xi, Chapo hold talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo and his wife Gueta Chapo ahead of the talks between Xi and Chapo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2026. Xi held talks with Chapo, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo held talks in Beijing on Tuesday, and the two heads of state agreed to upgrade bilateral ties to a China-Mozambique community with a shared future in the new era.

Noting that the time-honored friendship between China and Mozambique has set an example for China-Africa relations and South-South cooperation, Xi said that under the new circumstances, deepening China-Mozambique friendly cooperation meets the shared expectations of the two peoples and reflects the prevailing trend in the Global South to strengthen solidarity and collaboration in jointly tackling challenges.

China is ready to work with Mozambique to take the implementation of the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges in 2026 as an opportunity to jointly pursue modernization, Xi noted.

Friendship and mutual trust are the defining features and political strengths of China-Mozambique relations, Xi said, adding that the two sides should continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, promote exchanges at various levels and in various fields including governments, political parties, legislative bodies and local exchanges, and deepen experience sharing in party and state governance.

He pointed out that China and Mozambique enjoy strong economic complementarity and broad cooperation prospects. Noting that this year marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period, Xi said China stands ready to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with Mozambique, explore new models of cooperation, break new ground in infrastructure development and the comprehensive development of energy and mineral resources, foster new growth areas of cooperation in agriculture, new energy, digital economy and artificial intelligence, and advance high-quality and sustainable growth of practical cooperation between the two countries.

Faced with a complex and volatile international landscape, the two sides should continue to step up coordination and collaboration within the United Nations and other institutions, work in solidarity to champion an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, Xi emphasized.

Over the 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Africa, amid shifting international dynamics, the two sides have stood together through thick and thin and forged ahead side by side, Xi said, noting that the Global South, represented by China and African nations, has always been a force for justice in a world marked by turbulence and transformation.

As the impact of the Middle East conflict spills over to African countries, China stands ready to work hand in hand with Africa to address these challenges, jointly promote peace and work together to advance development, Xi said, calling on both sides to uphold the principles for peace, maintain the resolve for development, and promote win-win cooperation.

He said both sides should uphold principles to advance peace, jointly call for a ceasefire and an end to hostilities, advocate resolving differences through equal dialogue, advance the international community's practice of true multilateralism, and firmly safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter as well as the basic norms governing international relations.

Calling for staying focused on pursuing development, Xi said China has always accorded special priority to Africa in the course of steadily expanding high-standard opening up.

China will fully implement zero-tariff measures for the 53 African countries with diplomatic ties starting May 1 this year, and further expand market access for African exports to China by upgrading green channels and other related measures, according to Xi.

He also called on both sides to foster a model of win-win cooperation, adding that China is ready to respond to the aspirations of African countries, tap into cooperation potential, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, support Africa's development, and jointly build an all-weather community with a shared future between China and Africa in the new era.

For his part, Chapo noted that it is a great pleasure to be the first leader of an African country to pay a state visit to China this year. He congratulated China on its remarkable achievements, and on China's exemplary role among Global South countries.

Mozambique attaches great importance to its relations with China, unconditionally abides by the one-China principle, and supports China in achieving national reunification, Chapo said.

He expressed Mozambique's readiness to work with China, on the basis of mutual respect and mutual trust, to consolidate solidarity and friendship, and enhance cooperation in areas including economy and trade, agriculture and energy, opening up new chapters in jointly building the Mozambique-China community with a shared future in the new era.

Noting that the implementation of the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit and China's zero-tariff policy for African countries having diplomatic ties with China will provide strong impetus to the economic and social development of African countries, Chapo said Mozambique thanks China for its support for African countries.

Hailing the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, the four major global initiatives, and the Belt and Road Initiative which have made important contribution to promoting world peace, stability and development, Chapo said Mozambique is ready to work with China to implement these initiatives and make the world a better place.

Following the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of over 20 cooperation documents in areas including Belt and Road cooperation, implementation of the Global Security Initiative, economy and trade, people-to-people exchanges, healthcare, and news media.

The two sides issued the Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Mozambique on Building the China-Mozambique Community with a Shared Future in the New Era.

Before the talks, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcoming ceremony for Chapo and his wife, Gueta Chapo, at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi and his wife Peng also held a welcoming banquet for Chapo and his wife Gueta Chapo on Tuesday evening.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)