Chinese embassy urges Japan to investigate threats, ensure safety of personnel

The Embassy of China in Japan on Thursday urged the Japanese side to promptly investigate a series of terror threats and take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese diplomatic missions and personnel in the country.

This undated photo shows a knife carried by Kodai Murata, a 23-year-old second lieutenant in the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force who broke into the Embassy of China in Japan on March 24, 2026. (The Embassy of China in Japan/Handout via Xinhua)

At a press conference held on the same day, the embassy said it had recently been subjected to multiple threats. On March 5, individuals claiming to be former Japanese police officers and ex-members of the Self-Defense Forces sent a threatening letter to the embassy. Although the incident was immediately reported to Japanese authorities, the embassy said it received insufficient attention, and no effective measures were taken, with the case still unresolved.

The embassy also cited a March 24 incident in which Kodai Murata, a 23-year-old second lieutenant in the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, scaled a wall and broke into the embassy while carrying a knife. The Chinese side lodged solemn representations with Japan following the intrusion.

On March 31, another individual claiming to be a reserve member of the Self-Defense Forces issued an online threat to the embassy, alleging that a remotely controlled bomb had been planted inside the premises, according to the embassy.

These incidents constitute serious violations of international law, infringe upon China's sovereignty and dignity, and pose grave threats to the safety of Chinese diplomatic personnel and facilities, with extremely negative implications, the embassy said.

The embassy stressed that the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations clearly stipulates the inviolability of diplomatic premises and obliges the receiving state to protect diplomatic premises from intrusion, damage, disturbance of peace, or impairment of dignity. However, it said Japan has failed to effectively fulfill its obligations under international law to safeguard Chinese diplomatic missions and personnel.

The embassy added that it has engaged with Japanese police nearly 30 times regarding the recent threats, but investigations have made little progress. It reiterated its firm position and demands, urging Japan to accelerate investigations, bring those responsible to justice, provide a responsible explanation, and take concrete measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring.