Insights | Islam-Confucianism Civilisational Dialogue sheds light on deescalating Middle East crisis: Malaysian scholar

By Zhang Dongfang

(ECNS) — The Islam-Confucianism Civilisational Dialogue can shed light on addressing the Middle East crisis -- the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, a Malaysian scholar said on Thursday.

The Islam-Confucianism Civilisational Dialogue 2026 is held in Beijing, April 16, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Peter Zhang Thiam Chai, former deputy director of the Institute of China Studies of the University of Malaya, made the remarks at the 2026 Islam-Confucianism Civilisational Dialogue.

Drawing attention to shared ethical values, Zhang said that Confucianism emphasizes Ren (humaneness) and Li (ethical norms for social harmony), while Islam highlights adl (justice) and rahmah (compassion).

"Both traditions teach that social harmony begins with moral responsibility among individuals, within families, and among leaders, offering valuable guidance in times of uncertainty," he said.

Zhang stressed that Islamic civilisation has never been defined by isolation, while the Confucian tradition emphasizes harmony rather than confrontation.

When viewed together, he argued Islamic and Confucian traditions offer a compelling counterpoint to the notion that civilisations are destined to clash. Instead, they suggest that civilisations can cooperate in shaping a shared moral framework for the global community, he said.

"This is precisely why dialogue between Islamic and Confucian traditions is so important today," the expert said, adding that such engagement builds cross-cultural trust, reaffirms universal ethical values essential to stable and just societies, and supports the broader goal of the Global Civilisation Initiative to promote respect among cultures and constructive engagement among nations.

In a world shaped by rapid technological change, geopolitical rivalry, and social transformation, Zhang said the wisdom of civilisation remains highly relevant. "It reminds us that lasting peace depends on shared ethical foundations as much as institutions," he noted.

"We must therefore sustain dialogue among civilisations, resist divisive narratives, and reaffirm dignity, justice, and mutual respect," he added.