EconoScope | China's energy storage boom powers global demand amid energy crisis

(ECNS) -- China's energy storage sector is seeing explosive overseas demand amid mounting global energy uncertainty, positioning the country as a key provider of stability.

From underground parking facilities in Europe to industrial parks across Southeast Asia, Chinese-made energy storage systems are ensuring uninterrupted power supply for households, factories, and data centers alike.

Containers loaded with nickel-hydrogen battery energy storage units are handled at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port. (Photo courtesy of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port)

According to the latest data from China's General Administration of Customs, exports of green products surged in the first quarter. Electric vehicles, lithium batteries and wind turbine units rose 77.5%, 50.4%, and 45.2% respectively. Power-related equipment, including generators, transmission devices, and energy storage systems, also registers double-digit growth.

Energy security becomes a global priority

The underlying driver is clear: Geopolitical tensions have exposed the fragility of traditional energy supply chains. A single disruption can send shockwaves through global markets, transforming energy independence from an economic goal into a matter of national security.

According to the Wall Street Journal, European natural-gas prices have surged roughly 70% since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran. Inflation in the eurozone jumped to 2.5% in March, according to the latest preliminary figures from Eurostat.

With the conflict in the Middle East, the cost of importing fossil fuels to Europe has risen by 22 billion euros ($23.5 billion) in just 44 days, the European Commission said Tuesday.

Southeast Asia faces even sharper vulnerabilities. Many countries in the region hold strategic petroleum reserves far below the International Energy Agency's recommended 90-day safety threshold. The Philippines has declared a nationwide energy emergency, Thailand has halted fuel exports, and fuel shortages have forced widespread station closures in Laos and Cambodia, disrupting agriculture and economic activity.

Against this backdrop, countries importing large volumes of Chinese energy storage systems are not merely stockpiling equipment—they are building more resilient and secure energy infrastructure.

AI surge fuels long-term demand for energy

Looking beyond the current crisis in the Middle East, structural demand for energy is set to soar. The rapid expansion of AI is driving a global electricity supercycle, with data centers emerging as major power consumers.

The International Energy Agency estimates that global electricity consumption by data centers could reach 945 terawatt-hours by 2030. As computing power becomes increasingly energy-intensive, access to affordable and reliable electricity will determine competitiveness in the AI era.

Energy storage systems will play a critical role in balancing supply and demand, stabilizing grids, and enabling the large-scale integration of renewable energy.

China positions itself at center of global energy transition

China's dominance in energy storage is no accident. It reflects years of strategic planning and policy support.

The development of new-type energy storage has been written into China's government work report for three consecutive years. Energy storage is now recognized as a core pillar of China's modern energy system and a strategic emerging industry.

China is currently one of the world's largest energy storage markets. According to China's National Energy Administration, by the end of 2025, China's total installed capacity of new-type energy storage projects reached 136 million kilowatts, up 84% compared with the end of 2024 — an increase of more than 40 times compared with the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan period.

Chinese companies are now accelerating their overseas expansion, not just exporting products, but establishing manufacturing facilities, transferring technology, and helping shape global standards.

As energy security becomes a universal concern, the ability to deliver reliable technological solutions is increasingly decisive. China's early and sustained investment in energy storage has given it a significant first-mover advantage.

Regardless of geopolitical shifts, global demand for stable, affordable energy solutions is only set to grow, and China is positioning itself at the center of that transformation.

(By Gong Weiwei)