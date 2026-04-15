Sixth Hainan consumer expo showcases combination of cutting-edge tech and tradition

By Zhang Jiahao

(ECNS) -- China is showcasing an impressive mix of cutting-edge technology and traditional brands at its annual consumer products expo in Hainan, highlighting how the world's second-largest economy is blending innovation with cultural heritage to drive consumption.

At the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo, visitors can experience products ranging from flying cars and AI-powered glasses to traditional jewelry and heritage crafts.

Foreign attendees said the event reflects both the speed of China's technological development and the depth of its cultural industries.

Sports car models make their debut at the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, Hainan Province, April 13, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Andreev Aleksei, a Russian who has attended the expo for four consecutive years, said during the interview with China News Network that the event has evolved significantly over time that each time "it gives me a different, better impression."

He noted that this year's exhibition features more advanced technologies than ever before.

China has become highly competitive in high-tech consumer products, he said. "Chinese products are the best, especially (when it comes to) smart gadgets and high tech. "

Exhibitor Asif Ismail from Pakistan pointed to how technology is increasingly integrated into everyday consumption.

He described how he tried a coffee where a machine could print his fiancée's picture onto the foam, saying that the technology is"amazing."

He added that China's ability to commercialize innovation quickly is a key advantage. "China is providing the technology at cheap prices," he said, noting that affordability helps drive adoption globally.

Beyond technology, traditional Chinese culture is also attracting international visitors.

An Argentinian attendee said Chinese jewelry stood out as they incorporated cultural elements that differentiate it from products in other markets.

"They have a lot of Chinese tradition in them, with a unique angle you can bring to the global market," the visitor said. He also highlighted craftsmanship, saying "the attention to details was very amazing."