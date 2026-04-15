China signals openness as global brands gather at Hainan consumer expo

By Zhang Jiahao

(ECNS) -- China opened its flagship consumer products expo in the southern province of Hainan on Monday, drawing thousands of brands from around the world to attend, signaling how the country has continually been making efforts to attract foreign businesses.

The sixth China International Consumer Products Expo, which is the first major national exhibition after the Hainan Free Trade Port launched full customs operations, has attracted more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions, with international exhibitors accounting for 65% of the total.

Some of the foreign participants at the expo said China remains a key growth market despite global economic uncertainty, as they cited strong demand and fast-changing consumer trends.

Visitors take photos in front of the outdoor themed landscape at the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, Hainan province, April 13, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Yevgeny Baranov, chief representative in China of the Russian Export Center (REC), told China News Network that China is not only a major market for Russia but also a crucial one globally, noting the pace of change among consumers.

He noted that"Chinese consumers are always on the go, very fast-moving, and manufacturers need to make packaging and new products move very fast.".

He added that the market offers room for experimentation and innovation, describing it as "a kind of playground to bring something new, innovative, fun."

Barruy Sean Mulligan, deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Ireland in China, said Irish companies are keen to tap into China's large and growing consumer base. He noted that firms are using the expo to explore partnerships to navigate market entry despite cultural and language differences.

"They're very interested in finding suppliers, a partner to try and help them enter the Chinese market," he said.

Hainan's policy environment has also drawn attention from overseas businesses. Baranov said the island's duty-free and trade policies are lowering the cost of entry and making it easier for companies to establish a presence there.

"It's very easy to set up a local base without huge investments into the infrastructure of the company," he said.

Arefin Jubdatul, an exhibitor from Bangladesh, said administrative procedures have become more efficient, particularly for setting up businesses. "Maybe within 15 days or seven days you (will be able to) set up your own business," he added.

Another point many noted was on China's competitiveness in manufacturing and technology. Filipchenko Kseniia, an exhibitor from Australia, said China continues to show resilience amid global volatility, especially in innovation, adding that "it can still keep a low price for really good quality products."