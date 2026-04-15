Taiwan pavilion debuts at 6th China International Consumer Products Expo in Hainan

(ECNS) -- A Taiwan-themed pavilion made its debut at the Sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which opened on Monday in the southern province of Hainan, marking the first time businesses from Taiwan have been presented in a dedicated exhibition area at the expo.

On the opening day, 20 companies from Taiwan jointly showcased their products there, which covers 360 square meters. Participating firms include major brands such as Want Want Group and Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc., alongside a range of specialty products, such as cultural and creative ceramics and high-mountain tea.

The debut of the Taiwan pavilion coincides with the release on Sunday of 10 policy measures by the Chinese mainland aimed at promoting cross-strait economic and cultural exchanges. The measures include support for agricultural and fishery products from Taiwan to participate in Chinese mainland trade fairs, as well as facilitation for the registration of Taiwan food producers and imports of Taiwan food products into the Chinese mainland market.

Analysts said the timing of the pavilion's launch, alongside the new policy incentives, could have a demonstration effect in boosting cross-strait commercial engagement.

Hsu Shu-po, chairman of the General Chamber of Commerce of Taiwan, said participation in the expo could help local products access the vast Chinese mainland market. He called it "an effective bridge and channel" for expansion.

The sixth CICPE is the first major national-level exhibition of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026–2030) and also the first edition since the Hainan Free Trade Port began independent customs operations across the whole island.

The expo has expanded in scale, with an exhibition area of 143,000 square meters, up 13,000 square meters from the previous edition. International exhibits account for 65 percent of the total, an increase of 20 percentage points from last year. More than 200 new products are expected to make their debut, doubling last year's number and spanning fields including healthcare, jewelry and digital technology.

(By Zhang Dongfang)