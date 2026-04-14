Wang: Closing Strait of Hormuz serves no common interest

China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday that closing the Strait of Hormuz would run counter to the common interests of the international community, and achieving a full and lasting ceasefire through political and diplomatic means remains the fundamental way to resolve the crisis.

Wang made the remarks in Beijing during a meeting with Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, special envoy of the UAE president to China, who is accompanying Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on his visit to China.

Speaking about the Middle East, Wang said China fully understands the legitimate security concerns of the Gulf Arab states and supports the UAE in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and legitimate rights and interests.

He said China has been actively working to promote peace and de-escalation, and stands ready to work with the international community, including the UAE, to help bring the region back to peace and stability.

Wang expressed the belief that the visit would further strengthen strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation between China and the UAE, which he said is especially important under current international and regional circumstances.

The UAE guest said his country appreciates China's active efforts to help ease tensions in the Middle East and looks forward to China playing a greater role. He said the visit would help advance cooperation across various fields and better serve the two peoples.