Wang Yi to visit DPRK

At the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs, will visit the DPRK from April 9 to 10, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily news briefing that the visit marks an important step for the two sides to act on the common understandings between the top leaders of the two parties and two countries, and to advance the development of China-DPRK ties.

Mao noted that China and the DPRK are traditional friends and neighbors bound together by mountains and rivers. It is an unswerving strategic policy of the Party and the Chinese government to maintain, consolidate and develop China-DPRK relations, she added.

China stands ready to work with the DPRK to strengthen strategic communication, enhance exchanges and cooperation, and further advance China-DPRK traditional friendship and cooperative ties, Mao said.